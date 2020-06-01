Maple Ridge boy to receive Difference Maker of the Year Award from the Rick Hansen Foundation

Brody Moore will receive a Difference Maker of the Year Award from the Rick Hansen Foundation this week. (Contributed)

A six-year-old Maple Ridge boy has just learned that he will be receiving a prestigious award from the Rick Hansen Foundation because of his involvement in helping children with disabilities become physically active.

Brody Moore is one of five students from across the country to receive a Difference Maker of the Year Award for his involvement in the Let’s Play program of B.C.

Let’s Play is an initiative of the BC Wheelchair Basketball Society to give children with disabilities access to sport wheelchairs and other resources to be able to play sports, of any kind, with their peers.

Brody has been acting as an ambassador for the Let’s Play program, for the last three years, explained his mother Sarah Moore.

Not only does he recruit children into the program, but he also helps out as an assistant coach.

He even brought wheelchair basketball to Kanaka Creek elementary for his friends to try.

“He continues to be an ambassador for inclusive and accessible sport, even though he is a typically developing kid, he doesn’t have a disability,” said Sarah, who is, herself, an adaptive physical activity researcher.

“Anytime he sees someone, a child with a disability, out in the community that he tells them about the program,” she said.

Brody was nominated for the award by Let’s Play director Marni Abbott-Peter, who said that when he is in attendance at a Let’s Play event, he is sure to include everyone and that his empathy and compassion always outweigh his desire to win or be first.

He was also nominated by his former kindergarten teacher Linda Hoogstins at Kanaka Creek elementary.

“Brody is a kind boy with a big heart for others and a love for parasport,” she wrote in her nomination letter that she also wrote on behalf of his current Grade 1 teacher.

“He is a compassionate child who is continuously aiming to make our classroom more accessible and inclusive for students with disabilities,” noted Hoogstins.

The Rick Hansen Foundation Difference Maker of the Year Award is a national award created to recognize those who are making the world a more accessible and inclusive place for people of all abilities, said Jill Wurflinger, director of the Rick Hansen Foundation School Program.

“By sharing these stories, not only are we celebrating acts of compassion, but we inspire others to take action on issues that matter to them. Now is more important than ever to celebrate individuals who are creating positive change, big or small,” she said.

There were 36 nominations from across the country.

Five educators also received a Difference Maker of the Year award.

Brody will be honoured with the award this week to coincide with National AccessAbility Week.

