Brody Moore will receive a Difference Maker of the Year Award from the Rick Hansen Foundation this week. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge boy to receive Difference Maker of the Year Award from the Rick Hansen Foundation

Brody Moore will receive the award during AccessAbility Week

A six-year-old Maple Ridge boy has just learned that he will be receiving a prestigious award from the Rick Hansen Foundation because of his involvement in helping children with disabilities become physically active.

Brody Moore is one of five students from across the country to receive a Difference Maker of the Year Award for his involvement in the Let’s Play program of B.C.

Let’s Play is an initiative of the BC Wheelchair Basketball Society to give children with disabilities access to sport wheelchairs and other resources to be able to play sports, of any kind, with their peers.

Brody has been acting as an ambassador for the Let’s Play program, for the last three years, explained his mother Sarah Moore.

Not only does he recruit children into the program, but he also helps out as an assistant coach.

READ MORE: Ryder helping others stay dry for holiday season

He even brought wheelchair basketball to Kanaka Creek elementary for his friends to try.

“He continues to be an ambassador for inclusive and accessible sport, even though he is a typically developing kid, he doesn’t have a disability,” said Sarah, who is, herself, an adaptive physical activity researcher.

“Anytime he sees someone, a child with a disability, out in the community that he tells them about the program,” she said.

Brody was nominated for the award by Let’s Play director Marni Abbott-Peter, who said that when he is in attendance at a Let’s Play event, he is sure to include everyone and that his empathy and compassion always outweigh his desire to win or be first.

He was also nominated by his former kindergarten teacher Linda Hoogstins at Kanaka Creek elementary.

“Brody is a kind boy with a big heart for others and a love for parasport,” she wrote in her nomination letter that she also wrote on behalf of his current Grade 1 teacher.

READ MORE: Ryder raising for rainboots in Maple Ridge

“He is a compassionate child who is continuously aiming to make our classroom more accessible and inclusive for students with disabilities,” noted Hoogstins.

The Rick Hansen Foundation Difference Maker of the Year Award is a national award created to recognize those who are making the world a more accessible and inclusive place for people of all abilities, said Jill Wurflinger, director of the Rick Hansen Foundation School Program.

“By sharing these stories, not only are we celebrating acts of compassion, but we inspire others to take action on issues that matter to them. Now is more important than ever to celebrate individuals who are creating positive change, big or small,” she said.

There were 36 nominations from across the country.

Five educators also received a Difference Maker of the Year award.

Brody will be honoured with the award this week to coincide with National AccessAbility Week.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Awards

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge Museum hosts time travelling photo contest

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Museum hosts time travelling photo contest

Residents are asked to replica 10 old images from the museum archives – and have fun while doing it

Maple Ridge boy to receive Difference Maker of the Year Award from the Rick Hansen Foundation

Brody Moore will receive the award during AccessAbility Week

Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge seniors honoured in novel ways for Seniors’ Week

Traditional gatherings are out, but local seniors groups wanted to mark the occasion

LETTER: Most take on healthcare to save lives, not get more money

Reader disturbed by call local person’s call for hazard pay during COVID

LETTER: Different view questions mandated social distancing

Look at the science behind herd immunity versus current approach to curtailing COVID

VIDEO: Injured bald eagle rescued in B.C. First Nations community

Bird suspected injured in fight, whisked off to Coquitlam rehab

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Human Rights Tribunal denies church’s request to toss out White Rock Pride Society’s complaint

Star of the Sea and White Rock Pride Society to go to Human Rights Tribunal hearing

Toronto Raptors’ Ujiri says conversations about racism can no longer be avoided

Thousands have protested Floyd’s death and repeated police killings of black men across the United States

UPDATE: B.C.’s Central Kootenay region issues evacuation orders for hundreds of residents in five communities because of flooding

An evacuation alert covers all areas except the Cities of Castelgar and Nelson

‘I’m afraid’: Witnesses of wolf attack on senior near Prince Rupert worried about safety

Frank Russ shows where the unprovoked wolf attacked his father

Protesters prepare to rally against racism in front of Vancouver Art Gallery

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Police estimated the crowd to be between 3,500 and 4,000 and said there was no violence

Feds earmark $1.5M to support recovery of B.C., Indigenous tourism

B.C. money will be split between Vancouver Island and Indigenous tourism

Most Read