L to R: Jack, Lana, Ben and Ron Williams pose in front of their Maple Ridge home. Ronan O’Doherty/ The NEWS

Maple Ridge brothers earn SFU scholarships in back-to-back years

Jack Williams, 19 and brother Ben, 17 excel at sports, academics and volunteering in their community

To have one child earn a scholarship to a well regarded post-secondary institution is the dream of many parents.

Lana and Ron Williams now have two boys who have earned full four-year undergraduate scholarships to nearby Simon Fraser University.

Jack, 19, earned his last year after graduating from Samuel Robertson Technical, and Ben, 17, also and SRT grad, just found out he is going to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

The younger brother is quick to give praise to the elder for blazing a trail.

“[Jack] has motivated me to do better in school and achieve the scholarship,” Ben volunteered early on in a conversation with The News.

READ MORE: Pair of Maple Ridge wrestlers earns full ride at SFU

While following similar paths, they come across as quite unique.

Jack has wild curly hair and expresses his passion exuberently for music and helping those with a similar love for the arts succeed. He plays drums, bass, guitar and keyboard, records his own music and that of his friends, and is always looking to perform.

Ben is clean cut and comes across as charismatic and mature beyond his years. He taught himself how to cut hair and will often give trims to friends and family and then donate the profits to charity.

Both enjoy sports, excelling in lacrosse but competing in everything from basketball, to hockey, volleyball and soccer.

The elder brother has been pursuing a degree in psychology and criminology.

“It started out as an interest in how the mind works,” he said, “I always found it very interesting to think about why people make decision and what influences people as they grow up.”

He went on to mention that seeing the poverty, mental illness and drug addiction in Maple Ridge has encouraged him to see if he can do something to help.

The brothers both volunteered at Hollyrood Manor Long Term Care Home, and Ben says he still keeps in touch with some of the residents via FaceTime calls since COVID-19 restricted their ability to go there in person.

A career in law interests the younger Williams sibling.

“The past couple years I’ve taken criminology and law because I’m hoping to become a lawyer some day,” he said.

While some might assume the Williams parents must have been heavily involved, Ben said they took more of a laid back approach to guiding them.

“They’re not super uptight with us,” he pointed out. “They’ve just let us do our own thing and I think the main thing is they have trust in us.

“They just want us to try our hardest and as long as we do, that’s all they care about.”

Ron Williams said he and Lana are very proud of the boys.

“They really are the ones that decided to put so much effort into school and to do well,” he said. “We haven’t really pushed them.

“They’re self-motivated and it’s the same with other activities they’ve done too, so we’ve just tried to encourage that and observe, and enjoy, and help them out whenever we can.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeScholarshipsSFU

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FABULOUS: Ex-mother-in-law still an inspiration

Just Posted

Maple Ridge brothers earn SFU scholarships in back-to-back years

Jack Williams, 19 and brother Ben, 17 excel at sports, academics and volunteering in their community

FABULOUS: Ex-mother-in-law still an inspiration

News readers sent in photos of seniors in their life who are worthy of recognition

West Coast Express ridership up 200 per cent

System-wide TransLink saw an increase of about 85 per cent in ridership

Pitt Meadows resident concerned about CP’s plans for third track

Resident says there is a lack of transparency about project

One year later: Family remembers Maple Ridge man, friend killed in Osoyoos boat crash

The boat trip marked the one year anniversary of Trask and Ellison’s deaths

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The Black Lives Matter movement boasts a following of millions across social media platforms

Mission RCMP request public’s help locating missing man

Wesley Holdsworth was last seen in Mission on June 9

B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: BC Community Bat Program

Support bats by participating in the B.C. annual bat count

Most Read