Maple Ridge business giving care packages for seniors returning from hospitals

Kits with helpful information and things will be available at no cost

Carol Lange is giving these care packages to help seniors transition from hospitals to homes. (Carol Lange/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge-based healthcare provider has been putting together and sending out care packages for seniors returning from hospital.

Carol Lange, the Nurse Next Door’s Maple Ridge franchise owner said she started putting together free care packages to help seniors who are recovering from a hospital stay.

“The idea behind the care packages was originally trying to get some form of packages similar to how new moms get in hospitals; some informative material, some care packs, candles, etc.,” said Lange. “During COVID I think seniors have to have had the toughest time and this was one way to reduce their stress in one way.”

The care packages called Happier Aging Care Packages go to people who have recently returned home from the hospitals and was originally designed to be given out in the hospital itself. Lange said that she had even reached out to hospitals and people had liked the idea but COVID-19 kept her away from the hospital and she decided to pivot to offer this service to the community directly.

“It’s my way of making life a little better for local seniors who’ve had the toughest year of all due to the pandemic, while getting the word out about us too,” she said.

The kits are sort of a “welcome home” for the seniors and are filled with things to make their return home safer and more comfortable, said Lange.

Lange is encouraging community to reach out in case they or a senior they know need this free kit. The free care packages are for seniors 75+ who have had a hospital stay in the past three months. To get a care package, seniors or their loved ones can call Lange at 778-227-2903.

