Maple Ridge business to get free Earth Day window cleaning

Event put on by the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA and Christian Life Assembly

Ineke Boekhorst with the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association says Sparkle has been a huge hit with downtown businesses. (The News files)

Businesses in the downtown core of Maple Ridge will be treated to a free window wash in celebration of Earth Day.

Volunteers from Christian Life Assembly will be going to each business that registered for the event and washing their storefront windows and sweeping the sidewalk outside as part of their Serve Maple Ridge Day.

It’s a great promotion, said Ineke Boekhorst executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, DTMRBIA.

More than 50 businesses have already registered to have their windows cleaned.

“Nice weather, the sun is shining and we are seeing all the dirty windows,” laughed Boekhorst, crossing her fingers the group of volunteers is able to keep up with the demand.

Christian Life Assembly does this every year, she noted, as they want to give back to the community.

Last year it was a small event.

“But this year we really promoted it to our businesses. They are all very interested,” Boekhorst asserted.

The DTMRBIA are supplying all the buckets, squeegees, brooms and garbage bags.

And, Boekhorst added, because there was so much demand this time around, they are going to follow it up in June with another Sparkle event. People who didn’t get a chance this time can register for then.

Sparkle takes place from 9 a.m. to noon on April 24.

To register or for more information call 604-467-2420 or email membership.events@downtownmapleridge.ca.

maple ridge