Maple Ridge businesses rally to support women affected by violence

Springridge Construction and Haney Builders will team up this spring to construct an outdoor enclosure for Cythera Transition House. (Springridge Construction - Facebook)

Springridge Construction has been having a lot of fun supporting the profiles of local businesses, while also raising money to aid Cythera Transition House.

Through their Facebook page they have been promoting regular giveaways since December 4 as part of their first annual Jingle Bells Christmas campaign.

Some of the videos – like the North Pole dance-off – have been a big hit.

Local businesses who take part are showcased, and the whole community has been encouraged to donate to Cythera Transition House.

Laura Johnson, who is the social media manager for the family-run construction business, said the not-for-profit holds a special place for her.

“I’ve had to use their services myself,” she said.

Cythera Transition House supports women and children who have been affected by domestic violence with housing, counselling services, as well as a 24-hour support line.

“”I’m trying to give back to them,” Johnson said. “The people who are using their services, are from all walks of life, and since starting this program, I’ve heard from so many who have been racing to let me know they’ve used their services too.

“It’s really struck a chord.”

Springridge Construction will team up with Haney Builders this spring to erect an outdoor enclosure for Cythera, and the Springridge fundraising efforts have raised $3,000 for the not-for-profit too.

Johnson and her brother, Matt, presented the donations in the form of $100 gift cards to Cythera at the Memorial Peace Park Bandstand on Christmas Eve.



