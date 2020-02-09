Maple Ridge cadets take part in keel laying ceremony

Vice Admiral Art McDonald fist bumps with Cadet Petty Officer Second Class Michael Bray as he meets cadets from RCSCC Invincible on January 16th at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyard. (Photo by Lt(N) Kevin Deck)
Cadets had an opportunity to pose for a photo with the commemorative coin, which can be seen laying on the ship’s keel behind them. Pictured are Cadet Petty Officer Second Class Logan Murry-Bunte and Cadet Leading Seaman Lily Khorasani. (Photo by Lt(N) Kevin Deck)
Vice Admiral McDonald cuts the ribbon to open a new operations office area in the Seaspan office. (Photo by Lt(N) Kevin Deck)
Vice Admiral McDonald chats with Cadet Petty Officer First Class Mark Iversen. (Photo by Lt(N) Kevin Deck)
RCSCC Invincible cadets standing on stage in front of the hull section of the future HMCS Protecteur during the keel laying ceremony on January 16th. (Photo by Lt(N) Kevin Deck)
RCSCC Invincible cadets standing on stage in front of the hull section of the future HMCS Protecteur, while dignitaries speak to the assembled Seaspan employees and guests. (Photo by Lt(N) Kevin Deck)
The commemorative coin lays on the ship’s keel. A cap will be welded over top, sealing the coin into the hull, where it will remain for the duration of the ship’s time in service. (Photo by Lt(N) Kevin Deck)

Members of the local sea cadets corps were part of a keel laying ceremony for the Royal Canadian Navy recently.

The Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Invincible took part in the ceremony for the national navy’s first joint support ship on Jan. 16 in North Vancouver.

There were 13 cadets on stage for the ceremony in front of a hull segment of the new ship where a commemorative coin was laid in the ship’s keel.

The keel of a ship is the main structural element that runs the length of the boat, down the centre of the hull, connecting the stem and the stern.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps celebrates 10 years

The coin will be sealed into the hull of the ship and will remain there for the duration of the ship’s time in service, which is said to bring good luck to the shipbuilders and the future crews of the ship.

This ceremony traditionally marks the birth of a ship.

The Maple Ridge cadets also met with the Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, Vice-Admiral Art McDonald and Navy Command Chief Petty Officer First Class David Steeves.

RELATED: Poppy campaign launched in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Following the keel laying ceremony, the cadets participated in a small ceremony in the Seaspan office, where Vice-Admiral McDonald performed a ceremonial ribbon cutting for a new operations office area.

“What a great opportunity this was for RCSCC Invincible cadets to participate in this amazing event,” said RCSCC Invincible Commanding Officer Lieutenant (Navy) Ron Juliusson.

“I have been with the Canadian cadet organizations for 45 years, and although the cadet Program is full of unique opportunities for youth, this was a first for me. It was a truly memorable moment,” Juliusson continued.

Sea cadets learn naval skills while sailing aboard Royal Canadian Naval vessels and they learn to sail both recreationally and competitively.

The RCSCC Invincible meets on Wednesday evenings at the Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Legion, from September to June.

More information about Sea Cadets in Maple Ridge can be found at www.354invincible.com, or by telephone at (604) 219-8049.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge fundraiser for fresh food in the classroom

Just Posted

Maple Ridge cadets take part in keel laying ceremony

Ceremony for the Royal Canadian Navy’s first joint support ship

Maple Ridge fundraiser for fresh food in the classroom

Denim and Diamonds takes place April 25

Vibrant culture on display at Afro Gala

Maple Ridge festival packed St. Luke’s hall with colourfully-attired party-goers

PHOTOS: Regions’s top grapplers rumble at Fraser North Zone Wrestling Championships

MRSS hosted schools from Maple Ridge, Burnaby, Tri-Cities and New Westminster

Double gold for Maple Ridge synchro skaters

Juvenile and Pre-Novice girls claim victories in Red Deer, AB

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants stretch streak to five in a row

G-men record improves to 24-20-3-2

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: The glacial pace of resource development

As delays continue, costs climb and confusion reigns

11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Most Read