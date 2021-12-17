Maple Ridge care home worker collects over 600 Christmas cards for seniors

Students from the Harry Hooge Elementary made a bunch of cards and surprised the organizers. (Dianne Baldini/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge-based care home worker set out to collect cards for seniors in her care home, and ended up getting over 600 cards, much more than she anticipated.

When Dianne Baldini put a call out for Christmas cards for seniors two years back, little did she know she would one day collect more cards than she could distribute.

“It’s actually something I saw someone else do a couple of years back and I’ve done it myself ever since then, but nothing to the amazing amount that the community has helped me with this year,” said Baldini, who works at the Maple Ridge Seniors Village.

The care home, which houses roughly 360 seniors, will have Baldini, along with activities director Kim Knudsen, bringing Christmas cheer.

“It was important for me to do this because working in the care home has shown me how many seniors feel forgotten and alone even though the employees are like family to them. No one should feel alone or forgotten, so this is the least I could do to try and make them feel better,” she said.

When Baldini reached out to the community through social media and word of mouth this year, she didn’t expect to receive the overwhelming response that the initiative generated.

“I lost track after a lovely group of ladies, Jenn Stafford and her wonderful team, dropped off well over 350 cards. We then got another surprise of cards from the children at Harry Hooge Elementary, who all made cards to help as well. These numbers don’t include everyone else who took time to make and drop off cards as well,” she said. “It’s safe to say we have well over 600 cards to hand out.”

Each senior will now end up getting more than one card.

“Words can’t express how amazing our community is, and how grateful I am for everyone who brought me cards so I can make sure none of the residents at Maple Ridge Seniors Village feel alone or forgotten this holiday season,” Baldini said, hoping to continue this initiative in the coming years.

