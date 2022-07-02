Maple Ridge Caribbean Fest back

Caribbean Fest will be taking place the end of July. (The News files)

Caribbean Fest is back this year and organizers are looking for vendors and volunteers for the event.

The festival is celebrating its 22 year in the community and will feature two stages showcasing musicians from around the world who will be playing everything from reggae, soca, steel drums, Cuban salsa, and African reggae fusion.

A Launch Party has been scheduled for Thursday, July 28 from 6-9 p.m. at the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park, downtown Maple Ridge.

The steel drum band Sweet Pan will be taking to the stage from 6-7 p.m., followed by Venezuelan folk band Grupo Asi-Somos from 7-8 p.m., and then from 8-9 p.m., reggae band Mosaic Riddim.

The festival itself will run all day July 30 and 31 at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23448 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge.

On Saturday July 30 emcee will be Daniel Joseph and entertainment will begin at 1 p.m. with XKalibre African, followed by Roots Reflexion, then Julio Avila Cuban Band, Maffie and the Volcano Band, Boomdaddy, and Ezra Kwizera.

Headliners Hitsville USA/Motown will take to the stage from 7:30-9 p.m..

On Sunday, July 31, the emcee will be Michelle St Hill.

Starting at 1 p.m. Mr. Fantastic will take to the stage followed by Out of Many, Kingfish, Mostly Marley, Tropical Breeze, Carl Soundvibes, and Phase 3 from 6-7 p.m., after which the festival will end.

In addition to the entertainment there will be food trucks, a beer garden, and vendor booths.

Any vendors or volunteers who are interested in being at the event can apply go to caribbeanfest.ca/join-our-festival.

maple ridgemusic festivals