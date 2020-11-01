Maple Ridge carvers share images of pumpkins

A few readers sent in picture of their gourds aglow

The Low family enjoy carving creative images into pumpkins. (Special to The News)

The News invited locals to share their favourite pumpkin photos with us, whether that was collecting the pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, carving the gourd, or setting the pumpkin aglow.

In this case, a few people shared their pictures, including Michael Patterson of Maple Ridge, who took a picture of their pumpkin at the end of the night on Halloween.

“Here is one from our bonfire near the end of the night, when my son put his pumpkin on the fire,” he shared.

Jennifer Low, and her family, love to carve pumpkins.

They shared a series of creative jack o’lantern images from this Halloween. But Low noted there were no trick or treaters who came by to enjoy the creation this year.

