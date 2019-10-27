Peyton Palmer and Lita Stewart, both 5, at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge celebrates Halloween with fantastical fireworks

Thousands attend Celebrate the Night in Memorial Peace Park

Fireworks capped off the evening festivities for Celebrate the Night in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday.

The theme of this years event was Light and Shadow and in honour of the theme the Secret Lantern Society created a light labyrinth.

Thousands of people turned out to the free family festival that included children’s games and activities, face painting, lantern-making, a pumpkin display, storytelling, photo backdrops and a costume contest.

Entertainment included an old-style country-gypsy-circus barn dance by Blackberry Wood and a miniature circus-jazz orchestra with Mike Allen on clarinet and Katheryn Petersen on accordion in Teapot in the Tuba.

Food trucks were also available for those looking to eat out.

 

Davin Daniels, 2, plays a bean bag game at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Children try to get a ping pong ball into the cups at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Carter Crewe, 10, won the costume contest for ages 6 to 10 for his vending machine costume at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. Coins put into his costume were being donated to the SPCA.(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A burger at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Children work on lanterns at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Pumpkin carving at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A laser machine detector that pinpoints ghosts on a computer screen as part of Cornerstone Supernatural demonstration at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

An roving entertainer at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Children play with lit up inflatables at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Children play with lit up inflatables at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Fireworks lit up the night sky above The ACT at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Fireworks lit up the night sky above The ACT at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Fireworks lit up the night sky above The ACT at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Fireworks lit up the night sky above The ACT at Celebrate the Night on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

