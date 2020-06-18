ZacMcKenna of Canoe Creek took part in Maple Ridge’s National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations last year when people were allowed to gather. (THE NEWS files)

Maple Ridge celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day virtual this year

Event takes place June 21

National Indigenous Peoples Day is going to be celebrated virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10th annual Maple Ridge event put on by the Fraser River Indigenous Society, will be honouring the contributions of First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples in arts and culture.

“This year our focus is on culture and art. Recognizing the permanency of an Indigenous culture in the area, recognizing that Indigenous peoples are not a thing of the past, but current,” said executive director of the Fraser River Indigenous Society Ginna Berg.

It was a challenge, added Berg, to bring the event together this year, having to plan a virtual event within a couple of months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

“We’ve always relied on our ability to gather as a community. It is very important for this community to gather and to share, especially around pieces like food and dance and song,” noted Berg.

And, she said, they had to wait for a long time before they could move forward with planning. Only when they realized that an actual public gathering was not going to be allowed or even recommended, especially given that the Katzie and Kwantlen are land-based communities and closed to the public for protection of their community from the virus, did they decide they wanted to forge ahead with a virtual celebration.

This year’s event will feature a prerecorded private interview and concert by Juno Award winner performer George Leach that will be released on the day of the event.

In it Leach talks about the role of the artist, comparing the artist to modern day warriors, who carry forward the lived history of the Indigenous peoples’ culture.

READ MORE: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

Spoken word artist Crystal AJ Smith will also be performing along with Metis dancer Jeanette Kotowich, whose solo piece will be a lively celebration of modern jig.

“The voices of the old are actually heard through her song,” said Berg of Kotowich.

“Then she takes the dance she has learned through traditions and has crafted a modern day performance that pays homage to her culture,” added Berg.

Smith wrote a poem the day of the filming, said Berg, while she was waiting for the filming to take place. The poem, called 500 Years, which will be premiered at the event.

“The poem speaks to the 500 years of colonization and the recognition of the movements that are happening currently,” Berg said.

Feature guest speaker will be Ernie Cardinal. Local hoop dancer Jane Willie will also be performing.

And, Elders in the community will be sharing their traditional teachings.

To further the celebration FRIS has invited local Indigenous artists from the Katzie, Kwantlen and Metis Nations, plus an open call to the urban Indigenous population in Maple Ridge, to submit proposals for art installations to be included at their new location, the second floor at 11830 Selkirk Avenue, at 223 Street in Maple Ridge, that is currently undergoing renovations.

“Even through the challenges of us gathering and sharing, there has been a really strong response from the community to share and that’s apparent in the amount of submissions we’ve had,” said Berg of the performers.

Participants will be able to access an interactive map at the festival website, at frisociety.ca, that will feature links to additional artists, information about traditional teachings, hear the song of the First Salmon Ceremony, and the learn about the history of the Whonnock people.

The National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration starts at noon on June 21.

To participate log on to the Fraser River Indigenous Society Facebook “live event” page.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Indigenousmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hospital thrift store closing its doors in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

LETTER: Weighing pros and cons of higher density vs. urban sprawl

If developers don’t build up, they will build out and eventually cover over the entire Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day virtual this year

Event takes place June 21

Maple Ridge spray parks open June 18

Pitt Meadows spray park re-opened Thursday as well

Province financing ensure lower rents in new Maple Ridge affordable housing complex

Government offers low-interest loan to developer in exchange for reduced rates for future tenants

Maple Ridge’s indoor pools undergoes work during COVID shutdown

While the leisure centre is being prepared for re-opening, staff undertake warranty work

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19

Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting

Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

RCMP, Northern Savings Credit Union working to recover funds, but ‘unsure if that will be possible’

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case goes to preliminary inquiry

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face jury trial in connection with 2017 undercover video

Unruly Surrey passenger charged, forces Toronto-bound plane to divert to Winnipeg

A 60-year-old man from Surrey is charged with mischief over $5,000

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

Most Read