Maple Ridge charity raises thousands at Coldest Night of the Year walk

Food For The Soul Project Society raised $4,960 for their food program

Food For The Soul Project Society raised $4,960 during the Coldest Night of the Year event on Feb. 20. (Coldest Night of the Year/Special to The News)

A virtual Coldest Night of the Year event raised thousands for Food For The Soul Project Society.

There were 10 teams and 29 walkers that raised $4,960, 24 per cent of the society’s $20,000 goal.

Aida Tajbakhesh, founder and director of the society, said that money will be going to their food program.

Tajbakhesh posted the results from the charity’s very first fundraiser to Instagram thanking Immigrant Link Centre Society and the Coldest Night of the Year organization for, “the opportunity to create food initiatives for our communities.

READ MORE: New Maple Ridge charity hosts Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

According to their website, Food For The Soul Project was created to help those struggling with mental health and addictions, and also those who are low income or homeless, providing them with resources and a “safe space” to connect with professionals in the field of mental health and addictions.

Coldest Night of the Year took place Feb. 20 and is a family-friendly, COVID-safe walk to raise money for charities specifically serving people who are homeless, hurt and experiencing hunger.

READ MORE: Coldest Night fundraiser not on this year in Maple Ridge

The event was started in 2011 and has since raised more than $33.5 million in 149 communities across the country.

To become a Coldest Night of the Year charity partner, the charity has to be approved by Blue Sea Philanthropy, the legal name of Coldest Night of the Year and a registered Canadian charity.

Food For The Soul Project Society is located along Lougheed Highway, between 223 and 224 Streets, downtown Maple Ridge.