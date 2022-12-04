The Maple Ridge Chorus. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Chorus to perform Christmas on the Radio

Local choral group to perform Christmas favourites

A Christmas concert featuring popular, traditional, and contemporary holiday favourites will be taking place in Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge Chorus, also known as the Maple Ridge Choral Society, will be performing a concert called Christmas on the Radio featuring selections like Carol of the Bells, O Holy Night, Jingle Bells, Christmas Angel, Winter Wonderland, and I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and other popular tunes.

The Chorus has been a part of the Maple Ridge community for more than five decades and performs a variety of musical genres including classical, folk, sacred, and pop – in a variety of different languages. They sing in four-part harmony – soprano, alto, tenor, and bass – and the group has around 40 members.

Director of the chorus is Aimee Oliverio and the accompanist is Claire Oliviero.

This will be the first public Christmas concert for the group since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

The concert takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Maple Ridge Christian Reformed Church, 20245 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $20 each at the door. Children 12 years and under are free.

The Maple Ridge Choral Society is always looking for new members.

Those interested can email ldanchor@telus.net or call Loraine at 604-463-8990.

For more information about Maple Ridge Chorus go to lovetosing.net.

