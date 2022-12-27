Maple Ridge Christmas convoy event rescheduled

Jenn Gibbons took a photograph of her vehicle decorated like a gingerbread house for the Pitt Meadows parade on Friday, Dec. 16. (2022 Christmas Convoy Parade/Facebook)

The third annual Christmas Convoy Parade ran into weather issues just before Christmas, causing organizers to reschedule the Maple Ridge parade.

Initially scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23, Laura Faye and Tiaan Atkinson have set a new parade date for Friday, Dec. 30, for the convoy that will travel through Silver Valley and Albion neighbourhoods.

Before the Pitt Meadows parade on Friday, Dec. 16, there were 84 vehicles confirmed to take part – the largest group of drivers they have had in the three years the event has been taking place, said Faye.

Those participating in the convoy this coming Friday, will be meeting at Planet Ice, at 23588 Jim Robson Way at 5:30 p.m., with a start time of 6 p.m. for the parade.

Then the convoy will turn right onto Jim Robson Way, right on 105 Avenue, left on 104 Avenue, right on 240 Street, left on 102 Avenue, left on Jackson Road, right on 103 Avenue, left on McEachern Street, left on 105A Avenue, right on Jackson Road, left on McClure Drive, keep right at the Samuel Robertson Technical field, right on 240 Street, left on 114A Avenue, to 238 Street, right on Kanaka Way, right on 232 Street, right on Cottonwood Drive, left on 116 Avenue, right on 232 Street, right on 132 Avenue, right on Fern Crescent, left on 130 Avenue to 239b Street, left on 133 Avenue, across to Larch Avenue, left on Balsam Street, left on 132 Avenue, right on 232 Street, left on Foreman Drive, left on Haley Street, right on 137 Avenue to 228 Street, left on 136 Avenue, right on 232 Street, right on 128 Avenue, left on 227 Street, right on 124 Avenue, left on 224 Street, right on Brown Avenue, right on 222 Street, left on 122 Avenue, right on Laity Street, left on 123 Avenue, left on Skillen Street, right on Laity Street, left on River Road, left on 227 Street, right on 116 Avenue and finally right into the Thomas Haney Secondary School Parking lot.

READ MORE: Christmas Convoy Parade gearing up for 3rd year in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

ALSO: Maple Ridge women start local Christmas convoy

This route is also the longest one the convoy has ever driven, according to Faye.

Prizes will be handed out for the top three best decorated vehicles. The winners of the Pitt Meadows event were: Chris Zander, Jenn Yardley Gibbons, and Jordan Wilson

Non-perishable food items for the Friends In Need Food Bank will be collected. Donations can be dropped off at the vehicle marked “Donations here” on the event night, or at Phazes Tanning and Hair Salon at 22618 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge.

For more information about the event go to facebook.com/events/1268069317290776?active_tab=about.

maple ridgePitt Meadows