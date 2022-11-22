Maple Ridge Alliance Church is holding an event to help those suffering loss this Christmas season. (Maple Ridge Alliance Church Facebook/Special to the News)

Maple Ridge church holding free event for those experiencing loss this Christmas season

Maple Ridge Alliance Church holding event this Saturday, Nov. 26

For those who have lost a loved one this year, Maple Ridge Alliance Church will be hosting a special event to make the Christmas season easier to bear.

The church along with Maple Ridge Christian School are holding an evening of remembering and reflecting for those who are mourning a lost life this year and for anyone experiencing pain or loneliness that can come during the holiday season.

Pastor Tom Blackaby, with help from a guest speaker and musicians, will lead a thoughtful, contemplative presentation.

The evening will feature live music, a recognition of the community’s loss, and hope for the future.

Blackaby is asking for participants to bring a photo of their loved one if they feel it is helpful for them.

The free event will be taking at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Maple Ridge Alliance Church,

Entry is through the “Worship Center”.

