Maple Ridge church needs volunteers

Brayden and Cathy Ward are volunteers at Golden Ears United Church. (Contributed)

Golden Ears United Church is putting out an appeal for more volunteers to help with the church’s free community meal.

Every Saturday evening for the past seven years about 100 guests are served the Community Supper in the hall at the church.

Previously the dinner was served at the CEED Centre and before that it was part of the street ministry of the Robert Mitchell, the late husband of the church’s current meal coordinator Teri Mitchell. Robert Mitchell started the community meal program about nine years ago.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge church joins network to support people of all sexual orientations, gender identities

Hot dishes are made by the volunteers for the meal, along with stacks of sandwiches for people to take with them that are made by the sandwich ministry of St. George’s Anglican Church.

Local businesses donate baked goods and fresh food is donated by local supermarkets involved with the Perishable Food Recovery Program run by the Friends in Need Food Bank.

READ MORE: New concert series in Maple Ridge kicks off with Stone Poets

However, the church needs more volunteers to prepare food ahead of time and to serve at the meal.

“It is a great ecumenical and community effort,” said United Church Minister, Rev. Leenane Shiels.

“I love that people come together with a desire to serve – and to offer those who gather a home-cooked meal, prepared and served with love. There is a real sense of community amongst those who gather both as guests and volunteers,” she said, adding that businesses or organizations interested in helping can also sponsor a night.

To learn more about the Community Supper or to volunteer contact the church office at office@goldenearsunited.ca or call 604-463-9611.

 

