Maple Ridge church to participate in 98-year-old service

Organizers held a rehearsal ahead of Friday’s World Day of Prayer service happening in Maple Ridge. (Gerald Parrott/Special to The News)

On Friday, 170 communities around the world will unite to pray for Zimbabwe, including Maple Ridge.

World Day of Prayer started 98 years ago, according to Roxanne Bruendl, associate pastor at St. George in Maple Ridge.

This year, countries all over the world will pray for Zimbabwe.

“Everybody is praying the same prayer,” she said.

The World Day of Prayer Committee of Zimbabwe prepared this year’s service to highlight relevant issues affecting women and children in the southern African country.

“There are so many things that unite us than divide us,” Bruendl said.

There is one service held for World Day of Prayer in Maple Ridge and it will be hosted at the St. George (23500 Dewdney Truck Rd.) on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m.

“Every year a different church or a group of people band together… to plan this event, and then try as best they can… to get people in the community to get together and pray together,” Bruendle explained.

The service will include special guest speaker Susan Janetti.

“She actually does work in Zimbabwe,” Bruendl said. “She helps widows and orphans and she’s really [passionate about how] we need to give people a hand up not a hand out.”

Those attending the service are encouraged to dress in the colours of the Zimbabwe flag: green, gold, red, black and white.

The service is open to everyone, Bruendl added.

“It’s just the idea of drawing our community together,” she said.

After the hour long service guests will be invited to enjoy refreshments.

“It is nice also for people who are just looking for information about a particular part of the world,” Bruendl noted.

Next year’s service will be prepared by Vanuatu, a country in the south Pacific Ocean.

