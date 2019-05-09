Maple Ridge Citizen of Year finalists announced

Winners will be honoured at May 11 gala

The finalists have been announced for the annual Maple Ridge Community Foundation Citizen of the Year awards.

For Lifetime Achievement, this year’s nominees are Colene Thompson, Jan Hickman and Kat Wahamaa.

For Citizen of the Year under 40, the nominees are Jen Baillie, Jordan Arsenault and Katelyn Ross.

Victoria Gardner was recognized as the Youth Citizen of the Year at a ceremony at Thomas Haney secondary last Saturday.

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation’s annual fundraising dinner and Citizen of the Year Awards presentation takes place on May 11 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way in Pitt Meadows. Tickets are $125.

Last year, Dr. Biju Mathew won for Lifetime Achievement and Teesha Sharma, a homeless youth advocate who passed away in February, won the Under 40 award

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation works to provide ways to connect donors with local causes and promotes individual, corporate and foundation philanthropy.

The foundation’s goal is to recognize people who serve their community without regard to personal gain.

• For more information, go to mrcf.ca.



editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter