Maple Ridge Citizens of the Year event postponed to September

FORE Charity Golf Tournament has been cancelled

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation postponed its 2020 Citizen of the Year Fundraising Dinner to September and cancelled its FORE Charity Golf Tournament.

The “Black & White” themed Citizen of the Year dinner and dance is now to take place Sept. 19 at the Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

Originally to take place April 18, the event was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual event recognizes and honours dedicated individuals who have made volunteer contributions to enhance the quality of life in Maple Ridge or to enhance the image of the community.

The contributions may be in the areas of arts, culture, athletics, social service or business.

“From tux and tails to cocktail to country casual… we look forward to celebrating a black and white theme in whatever style you choose to celebrate in,” the foundation said in a news release.

The deadline to nominate someone in Maple Ridge that’s “making a difference,” has been extended to July 31.

Nomination categories include Lifetime Achievement, 40 and Under, and Youth, Nominations can be made at www.mrcf.ca

Last year, real-estate agent Jan Hickman was the winner of the Lifetime Achievement award, other nominees honoured included Colene Thompson and Kat Wahamaa. Katelyn Ross was honoured as the Citizen of the Year in the under-40 category, other nominees recognized included Jen Baillie and Jordan Arsenault.

Victoria Gardner was named 2019 Youth Citizen of the Year.

The Foundation also cancelled its annual Community FORE Charity Golf Tournament.

Scheduled to take place June 22, the foundation announced Friday that the event will not run.

“It is with deep regret that we inform our community that our upcoming annual golf tournament will be cancelled for this year given the current circumstances,” the announcement read.

However, the foundation said it’s working on a replacement for the event.

“Stay tuned, because we’re working on something new and exciting.”

This evening, the foundation is hosting a virtual family-friendly trivia night.

Each participant (team or individual) pays $10 to play, and all proceeds are to be used to help families and individuals in need.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, as well as random draws for all participants.

Registration for the event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., can be found here.

