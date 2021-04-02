Elena Erokhina and Mike Mercier won for best back yard garden in 2018. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge city committee runs food garden contest

Good Friday kicks off annual gardening contest

If you have a green thumb and an impressive garden, you could win gift certificates from Maple Ridge businesses.

City Hall is promoting the 2021 Food Garden Contest, organized by the city’s Agricultural Advisory Committee. The annual event is run to promote food security and the 2021 contest is themed “How does your food garden grow.”

The city will start receiving entries starting on April 2, and participants are judged on the quantity and range of food grown, the health of the plants, gardening practices and the garden design. Judging will be done in early August by photo submission.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge residents get growing

The city invites you to enter yourself or nominate a neighbour by the June 30 deadline. The first 100 gardeners who enter can pick up a free bag of soil compliments of Triple Tree Nurseryland and Grow & Gather.

There will be a $100 gift certificate to Triple Tree Nurseryland and a photo showcase by the city for the grand prize winner. Contestants will be entered into draws for gift certificates from local businesses including Humble Roots, Hansel and Gretel Bakery, Triple Tree, the Haney Farmers Market and more up.

READ ALSO: Agriculture education in Canadian schools gets $1.6M boost from the feds

To enter, take a “before” photo of the garden as soon as you can. Send an email with the subject line “Food garden contest” to gardencontest@mapleridge.ca with the “before” photo, name, address, daytime phone number, and email address. You will receive an email confirming contest entry that can be used to pick up your free bag of soil.

For more info and to learn how to enter, please visit www.mapleridge.ca

