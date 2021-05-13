Maple Ridge Coun. Ahmed Yousef says observing Ramadan during a pandemic was very different. (News files)

Maple Ridge Coun. Ahmed Yousef says observing Ramadan during a pandemic was very different. (News files)

Maple Ridge city councillor celebrates Eid al Fitr after 30 days of fasting

Coun. Ahmed Yousef said this year’s Ramadan was lonely without close community contact

Maple Ridge city councillor Ahmed Yousef ate breakfast on Thursday morning with his family.

It was the first time in 30 days he had shared the morning meal with them.

The former president of the Islamic Society of Ridge Meadows was observing Ramadan, a period of fasting Muslims all around the world take part in.

“We experience what those less fortunate than us do,” Yousef said. “Many people might not have the ability to simply walk into the kitchen, and open up the fridge door to grab whatever their hearts desire.”

Those observing Ramadan do not eat or drink anything during daylight hours, eating one meal (suhoor) just before dawn, and another (iftar) after sunset.

READ MORE: For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

READ MORE: Muslims in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows observe the month of Ramadan apart

Community is everything during the holy month, Yousef explained.

“During Ramadan, families gather with friends and even people they don’t know for the iftar meal,” he said.

“You go through the hardship of fasting all day long, and come together to break your fast and celebrate what you’ve done in service of a higher being.”

His family does not observe the month, and since his children would typically be in bed around sundown, Yousef said he would often eat the Iftar meal by himself.

“It was a very lonely Ramadan,” he said. “But knowing there are millions of people out there who are experiencing the same hunger and thirst that I was helped me.”

He missed praying with others close by too.

“When we pray in congregation, we stand toe-to-toe, shoulder-to-shoulder, and we move in unison,” he explained.

“To have that sense of belonging and community be non-existent was quite hard, but I’m glad that we’re able to participate in and practise the safe regulations in place, so that next Ramadan, hopefully we can be together without any of us missing.”

From Thursday to Saturday, Eid al Fitr will be celebrated by the local community.

It is a time of supplication, where favours can be asked of God in recompense for all the fasting. It is also common to be charitable, and grateful for all God has bestowed upon those who have observed the holy month.

Children wear new clothes, and will get candy, and if they’re lucky – some money.

Yousef recalls those gifts when he was growing up in Egypt.

“As a child, the money would be used to purchase fireworks and candy,” he said. “It’s pretty festive all around.”

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRamadan

Previous story
Maple Ridge woman celebrates last Mother’s Day with mom

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Coun. Ahmed Yousef says observing Ramadan during a pandemic was very different. (News files)
Maple Ridge city councillor celebrates Eid al Fitr after 30 days of fasting

Coun. Ahmed Yousef said this year’s Ramadan was lonely without close community contact

Tori Peterson has been named a first team all-star in the NCAA Ohio Valley Conference. (Facebook/Eastern Kentucky University)
Pitt Meadows pitcher an all conference player in the NCAA

Tori Peterson has been outstanding this season for Eastern Kentucky University

Lorna Seip touches up the mural on the wall at MRSS, working with students from the Rainbow Club. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Rainbow club puts message of inclusion at MRSS main entrance

Maple Ridge secondary grad says SOGI symbols are powerful

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area, from the BC Centre for Disease Control, for the week ending May 8. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area sees COVID-19 cases fall for fifth week

Fraser Health orders White Spot restaurant closed

Trinity Western University student Kevin Chai created TWU Access Chapters to help alleviate feelings of isolation among his peers. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Connection to combat loneliness at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Student from Maple Ridge creates online social network

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

Municipal governments around B.C. have emergency authority to conduct meetings online, use mail voting and spend reserve funds on operation expenses. (Penticton Western News)
Online council meetings, mail voting option to be extended in B.C.

Proposed law makes municipal COVID-19 exceptions permanent

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
British Columbians aged 20+ can book for vaccine Saturday, those 18+ on Sunday

‘We are also actively working to to incorporate the ages 12 to 17 into our immunization program’

The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)
2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

The man, in his 40s, is currently receiving care at a hospital in the Fraser Health region

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brian Peach rescues ducklings from a storm drain in Smithers May 12. (Lauren L’Orsa video screen shot)
VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Momma and babies made it safely back to the creek that runs behind Turner Way

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Most Read