Maple Ridge city hall hosts meetings about Thornhill trails

Members of the Haney Horsemen and other equestrian users use the Thornhill trails. (Haney Horsemen/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge city hall is hosting a pair of open houses, to get input about the Thornhill Trails, which have been a popular natural attraction in the rural area of eastern Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture is hosting two open houses about trails, and the first is Thursday night.

Staff’s goal is to hear from the surrounding neighbours, local hikers, mountain bikers, equestrian trail users and anyone else who currently frequents Thornhill, or who wants to try the trails out.

The first meeting will be Nov. 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre (11925 Haney Pl.), multi purpose room four.

The second open house is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22, 5-8 p.m. in the same location.

These are opportunities to review the findings of the community engagement process so far, and to provide feedback on the proposed plan.

The city has been in contact with both the Haney Horsemen and the Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association, who are key user groups.

So far, the public has most often asked for better signage, designated parking and increased trail maintenance.

Those unable to attend can take a survey online by Dec. 12, at documents.mapleridge.ca/Forms/ThornhillTrails2

