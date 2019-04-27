Maple Ridge city photo contest winner chosen

Top 10 finalists will be featured in coming city publication

The results are in for the #YourMapleRidge Photo Contest!, with Instagram user @vancityjunior the grand prize winner, as voted by the public.

“Their beautiful image captures a view of Maple Ridge that truly makes our city stand out,” said the city.

The contest received a total of 1,973 votes for the 10 finalists.

All the finalists can be seen on the city Facebook page in the albums.

The top 10 will also be featured across the front and back cover of the Maple Ridge Citizens Report, set for release in early May.



