Maple Ridge Community Foundation helping those that make the community better

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation handed out grants to 23 different organizations. (Special to The News)

Charities across Maple Ridge were on the receiving end of thousands in financial grants courtesy of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation.

About 60 guests attended the foundation’s annual ceremony that was emceed by foundation secretary Ernie Daykin.

There were 23 organizations who received a grant ranging from $1,000 to more than $12,000. In total $66,713 in grants was awarded.

“It was really good to finally host in person again,” said Jacquie Montgomery, executive assistant at the foundation.

“It was very well received,” said Montgomery of the event, adding that even people who hadn’t been in a very long time turned out for the event.

Every year since 1976, the Community Foundation has awarded thousands of dollars in grants to a wide range of registered charities committed to building a better Maple Ridge. The grants are made possible through the generosity of community-minded donors, who they work closely with to make sure grants go to causes that matter in a variety of areas.

This years grant recipients were:

• One Way Club Society $1,000

• District 42 Alternate Secondary (Connex) $1,500

• Environmental School SD 42 $1,250

• Non-Judgemental Recovery Society $2500

• PLEA Community Services Society of BC – Gen out $1,500, GM Fund

• MRPM Community Services – Alisa’a Wish $2,500, GM Fund

• MRPM Community Services – Restorative Justice $3,000, GM Fund

• MRPM Community Services – Party Bus, $2,000

• MRPM Community Services – Daddy’N Me, $1,000

• MRPM Community Services – Meals on Wheels, $1,500

• MRPM Community Services – Circle of Security, $1,500

• YWCA Metro Vancouver $1,000

• Friends in Need Food Bank $3,000

• Alouette River Management Society $1,000

• PLEA Community Services of BC – Glitz Grad Program $1,500, GM Fund

• Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre $2,000

• North Fraser Therapeutic Riding $5,000, GM Fund

• Thomas Haney Secondary $5,000, GM Fund

• Eric Langton Elementary $5,000, GM Fund

• Maple Ridge Secondary School $5,000, GM Fund

• MeadowRidge Rotary Club $5,750

• Maple Ridge Hospital Foundation $12,213

• Rotary Club of Haney – Lunch Bag Program $1,000

Maple Ridge Community Foundation manages a permanent endowment and accumulates capital through gifts from individuals, families, and businesses, which they, in turn, grant to charitable organizations in Maple Ridge that address needs in education, health, recreation, the environment and the arts.

Grants were handed out at the ACT Arts Centre on Thursday, Dec. 8.

