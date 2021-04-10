The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is hosting a trivia night fundraiser on Hit TV. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Community Foundation holding TV trivia game night

Tickets are $10 for each player or team

Calling anyone and everyone who watches too much TV.

For those interested in putting their untapped knowledge of Friends or Schitt’s Creek to the test, Maple Ridge Community Foundation is hosting an online trivia night fundraiser on the theme Hit TV.

To date the foundation has granted over $800,000 to local non-profits who serve the community of Maple Ridge. The trivia night fundraisers help them continue to support the residents of the community.

Two devices will be needed to play. One will be used to join the Zoom meeting and see the game screen. The other will be used as a “gamepad” to answer the questions. If more than one person is playing, each will need a gamepad.

READ MORE: Community foundation gala and trivia nights on tap – from home

The cost to play is $10 for each participant or team and all the proceeds will go to the Community Foundation programs.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Community Foundation to aid in providing federal Emergency Community Support Fund

The three top scoring participants or teams will receive a prize plus there will be random draws throughout the evening for all participants.

Hit TV-themed trivia night takes place at 8 p.m. on April 29.

To purchase tickets go to mrcf.ca/trivia.






