Maple Ridge Community Foundation holding Your Dream Raffle

Prizes worth thousands of dollars are waiting to be won in the Maple Ridge Community Foundation’s Dream Raffle.
There are eight themed packages, together worth more than $45,000, that ticket holders can put their tickets towards.
Packages include: home renovation and maintenance valued at $14,000, a restaurant package valued at $4,500; spa, health and wellness worth $5,700; travel worth $7,000; a golf package valued at $4,000; an auto maintenance package valued at $2,200; an entertainment package worth $3,100; and an outdoors package worth $3,500.
As of Monday morning, Aug. 16, the foundation has raised $20,597.03 of their $40,000 goal.
Since 2000, the Foundation has granted more than $800,000 to local non-profits who serve the Maple Ridge community.
Tickets are one for $10, three for $20 or 10 for $50.
Deadline to purchase tickets is at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21.
For more information about each prize package and to purchase tickets go to mrcf.ca/yourdream.
Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.