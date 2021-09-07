(Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Community Foundation launches survey to host activities for Community Foundation month

A survey has been launched to gauge community interest around vital conversations for the Community Foundation Month, by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation.

The foundation is looking for feedback from the community to host creative, inspiring, “vital” conversations on topics that the community wants to know more about, be it gardening, art, parenting or finance.

This initiative of hosting sessions on a variety of topics, is to celebrate the Community Foundation Month, which is the month of September.

Those attending these conversations will also get a chance to understand what the foundation does. The foundation completed 40 years of service in 2016 in the community.

To take the short survey, community members can visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9WG6WK

