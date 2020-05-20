Maple Ridge Community Foundation will support local charities responding to COVID-19. File photo

Maple Ridge Community Foundation to aid in providing federal Emergency Community Support Fund

Foundation will manage applications from non-profits looking to support COVID-19 response

Maple Ridge Community Foundation will help local charitable organizations access federal funds to support vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19.

The local foundation will be working with Community Foundation of Canada on the initiative, which will be funded through the government of Canada’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund.

As of May 19, they have been accepting applications from qualified applicants.

“Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more,” said MRCF business relationship manager, Brenda Norrie.

“Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application

details.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Community Foundation launches weekly online trivia night

Turn around times for access to the funds are still unknown at this time.

“This is still very new to us,” said Norrie. “We’re just now getting access to the application portal, so we can download the applications and assessments.

“We have set up a grant committee especially for this fund, so we can do our best to fund the approved applications as soon as possible.”

Norrie said the foundation is looking forward to helping local charities get the ball rolling on aiding those who need a hand during the COVID-19 crisis.

“There are so many non-profits that have suffered with all of this happening,” she said.

“Their fundraising initiatives aren’t able to happen and there’s been more need in the community serving vulnerable populations because of COVID, so this way we can be a part of serving our community directly.

“We can utilize the government funds to help distribute it to the right people.”


