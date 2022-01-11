Members of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation Ernie Daykin (left), Nikki Nevison (second from right) and Roger Cummings presented a cheque for $5,000 to North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association board members Lisa Couture (second from left) and Lisa Parker, and their newest horse Fjiona. (Facebook/Special to the News)

Members of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation Ernie Daykin (left), Nikki Nevison (second from right) and Roger Cummings presented a cheque for $5,000 to North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association board members Lisa Couture (second from left) and Lisa Parker, and their newest horse Fjiona. (Facebook/Special to the News)

Maple Ridge Community Foundations supports riding group

$5,000 donation helps North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association recently received a donation of $5,000 from the Maple Ridge Community Foundation.

The NFRTA is a non-profit charitable organization that has been providing therapeutic riding and equine programming for children and adults with special needs for more than 40 years. It relies heavily on volunteers, and has an annual operating budget of more than $300,000.

MRCF board members presented funds to North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association (NFTRA) through the foundation’s annual fall grants. Funds will be used for the equestrian group’s youth programs.

NFTRA board member Lisa Couture said the group relies on fundraising, grants and donations, and must be focused on funding to keep their organization afloat – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every little bit helps, but that ($5,000) is a wonderful amount for us,” said Couture. “Those kinds of figures really make a difference.

“This has been a challenging time for everyone.”

READ ALSO: Equine therapy association’s fundraiser raises $1,700 in Maple Ridge

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge celebs throwing star power behind Homes For Heroes

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donationsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
SHARE: Nostalgic look at wrap to 2021

Just Posted

Members of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation Ernie Daykin (left), Nikki Nevison (second from right) and Roger Cummings presented a cheque for $5,000 to North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association board members Lisa Couture (second from left) and Lisa Parker, and their newest horse Fjiona. (Facebook/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge Community Foundations supports riding group

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Everyone should have to clear their sidewalks of snow

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among them, a picture of pond hockey at Jerry Sulina Park on New Year’s Eve in the shadow of the Golden Ears. “Great way to end 2021,” he said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Nostalgic look at wrap to 2021

Kanaka Creek elementary winning Grade 2/3 class who collected 540 non-perishable food for the Friends In Need Food Bank. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows schools raise thousands for local food bank