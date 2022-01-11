Maple Ridge Community Foundations supports riding group

Members of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation Ernie Daykin (left), Nikki Nevison (second from right) and Roger Cummings presented a cheque for $5,000 to North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association board members Lisa Couture (second from left) and Lisa Parker, and their newest horse Fjiona. (Facebook/Special to the News)

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association recently received a donation of $5,000 from the Maple Ridge Community Foundation.

The NFRTA is a non-profit charitable organization that has been providing therapeutic riding and equine programming for children and adults with special needs for more than 40 years. It relies heavily on volunteers, and has an annual operating budget of more than $300,000.

MRCF board members presented funds to North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association (NFTRA) through the foundation’s annual fall grants. Funds will be used for the equestrian group’s youth programs.

NFTRA board member Lisa Couture said the group relies on fundraising, grants and donations, and must be focused on funding to keep their organization afloat – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every little bit helps, but that ($5,000) is a wonderful amount for us,” said Couture. “Those kinds of figures really make a difference.

“This has been a challenging time for everyone.”

