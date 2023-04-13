Maple Ridge community group needs volunteers for sale

The Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears needs volunteers for their annual plant sale. (Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears Facebook/Special to The News)

The Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears needs a helping hand.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help them with their annual plant sale.

Shifts are available to volunteer for the sale from May 12 through to May 14.

On Friday, May 12, there are nine spots to be filled, on Saturday, May 13 there is only one spot left, and on Sunday, May 14, there are four spots left to be filled.

All proceeds from the sale are put back into programming for children and youth in the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows communities.

The club is also looking for new members and president Kim Dumore fears the club will collapse of they don’t find any.

There has been a dramatic decline in membership over the past couple of years, leaving only about 10 remaining members.

READ MORE: Kiwanis Club serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on the verge of collapse

Dumore believes they have to double their membership in order for the club to survive.

Volunteers can sign up for a shift at: signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/6726244620119/false#/invitation.

For more information or to purchase plants online go to: kiwanisgoldenears.ca/plant-sales.

The in-person sale will take place at Ridge Meadows Hospital, 11666 Laity St, in Maple Ridge, from 7-2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, or until sold out. Pre-sale pick up will take place from 7-10 a.m.. Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14, the sale will be at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society Thrift Store, 12011 224 St., in Maple Ridge, from 9-2 p.m., or until sold out, with pre-sale pick up from 9-11 a.m.. Both cash and credit card will be accepted.

To find out how to become a Kiwanis Club member, email: kiwanisofgoldenears@gmail.com or visit: kiwanisgoldenears.ca.

maple ridgevolunteers