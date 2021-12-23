Maple Ridge company raises $20,000 for food bank

Fundraising took place at Vanguard Mechanical Ltd. project sites

From left, Mary Robson, Executive Director of Friends in Need accepts a check from Vanguard employee Brian McCann, along with founder Jacob Kuehne and his wife Candice. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

A company in Maple Ridge raised $20,000 for the Friends In Need Food Bank.

Vanguard Mechanical set a new record for their annual fundraising campaign.

Employee Brian McCann, along with business owner Jacob Kuehne, and the rest of the staff – about 100 in all – also raised a whopping 2,060 pounds of food and essentials.

“The food bank is close to the hearts of the owners and each fall the company executes a company-wide fundraiser;” explained Lauren Boyes who helped coordinate the annual event.

Vanguard Mechanical Ltd. is a residential and commercial construction company established in 2005 by Kuehne.

The company currently has several active projects across the Lower Mainland.

This year McCann spent many weekends at fundraising tables outside local stores. Fundraising also took place at all of the company’s project sites and at the home office as well.

READ ALSO: FreshCo Maple Ridge raises thousands for those in need