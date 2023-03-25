Maple Ridge conservation group invites interested people to AGM

ARMS president Ken Stewart and director John Dale on the banks of the Alouette River. (The News files)

The conservation group Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is getting ready for their first in-person annual general meeting in more than three years, and the society is inviting interested community members to join them.

The AGM will take place on Thursday April 20 at the Maple Ridge library, in the Fraser Room on the second floor. Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting commencing at 6 p.m.

ARMS will host an in-person AGM this year for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is encouraging anyone interested to attend. It will be a big year celebrating the group’s 30th anniversary.

To celebrate, they will be giving away door prizes from local businesses, while enjoying hot beverages and snacks. Also, the first 20 people through the door, on the night, will receive an ARMS swag bag. Please register for the meeting at https://forms.gle/oT2BevxuJHYz4PQD6

The keynote speaker, Nikki Kroetsch, will be presenting on the Road Salts and Salmon Success Project. Kroetsch is the community engagement coordinator at the Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) Pacific Science Enterprise Centre (PSEC), which is a research lab in West Vancouver.

READ ALSO: Salmon return to Maple Ridge rivers in healthy numbers

Kroetsch has worked with Streamkeepers and other freshwater stewardship groups in the Lower Mainland in her current role since 2020. Prior to that, she did her master’s research in collaboration with PSEC, which looked at how governments can better collaborate with stewardship groups on environmental monitoring initiatives.

Kroetsch currently runs the PSEC Community Stream Monitoring (CoSMo) project, and helps coordinate the field work and education/outreach components of the multi-institutional Road Salt and Salmon Success Project.

For more information, contact ARMS communications and engagement manager Sophie Sparrow at sophie@alouetteriver.org or 604-467-6401.