Maple Ridge couple creates Christmas display straight from the 60s

Lesley Cook-Puls (left) and her husband Lewis Puls (right) have been creating vintage Christmas displays at their Maple Ridge home for more than a decade. (Lesley Cook-Puls/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge couple has found a way to transport viewers back to the 50s and 60s with their unique Christmas light display.

Lewis Puls and Lesley Cook-Puls don’t care about what looks cool or elegant in their yard. They’re only interested if their Christmas decorations are one thing and one thing only – vintage.

As Cook-Puls explains, she and her husband have been creating these vintage holiday displays for more than a decade, with each year introducing a few new additions to their yard.

“We do this because we want to retain the feel of the 1950s and 1960s traditional Christmas decor for young children and adults to enjoy and experience,” said Cook-Puls.

Although their display is only up for the month of December, Cook-Puls and her husband have found a way to make the excitement surrounding it last all year.

“The hunt for decorations is the enjoyment all year round from hospice stores, thrift stores, and some vintage stores near and far, and great friends and neighbours that also look for us,” she said.

This year, they have managed to find a few new additions for their vintage Christmas display, which they are very excited for the public to see.

“The changing coloured ice skating man on the tree trunk is our latest find,” said Cook-Puls.

“Our water skiing Santa was found on the side of the road with friends back in the summer. Of course, it was a disaster, but my hubby worked hours to bring him to life. Our vintage Santa and Mrs. Claus are also new this year and came from our neighbours that found them in Deka Lake at the recycle barn.”

For Cook-Puls, much of the joy of doing this comes from the reactions she sees from the people who come check out their display.

“The neighbours young and old enjoy it. Many of the younger ones knock on the door to ask and make sure they are going up,” she said.

“I think this has encouraged many neighbours to join in and decorate their homes to enhance our beautiful neighbourhood.”

Cook-Puls and her husband are encouraging anyone who comes by to see their display to also make a donation toward helping those with physical impairments.

“Any donations would be great for cystic fibrosis and fighting blindness as both those causes affect our family,” said Cook-Puls.

Their Christmas display is lit up every night at their Maple Ridge home, located at 12480 Klassen Place.