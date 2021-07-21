Maple Ridge Cycle owner recognized for his contribution to bike repair program

Maple Ridge Cycle owner received recognition for his work with kids by the Surrey School District.

Troy Scott, a longtime business owner in Maple Ridge, recently received a certification of appreciation, for his work on the Bike Repair program with the school district.

“For me, this work is about the reaction. Reaction of customers when they get their repairs done in record time, reaction of these kids when they learn something new or find an employment as a result of this program. This recognition is a reaction to all the work I have done on this program with Debbie, and it feels great,” he said.

Scott was 13 when he started working with the bike shop, which is now located on Fraser Street, just off Lougheed. After working three jobs, he saved enough to buy into the business and within a few years, became the owner of the shop. He has owned the shop for upwards of 20 years.

For close to a decade, Scott has been working with the Surrey Schools’ career coordinator, Debbie Holmes, on the Bike Repair program to keep the troubled and high-risk youth and kids busy and helping them with their development.

“Troubled…that’s just the way they are labeled, but they are a great bunch of kids, a bunch of angels. I have never had any incident with the kids, they are amazing, hardworking kids,” said Scott. “We (Maple Ridge Cycle) have been doing youth programs with troubled and high-risk youth since the early 80s when I started with the shop as an employee, and close to 10 years ago I got the opportunity to volunteer with the youth out of the Surrey School system.”

Several students who have gone through this program, have otherwise struggled with the traditional classroom programs. This hands-on program however, has the kids and the youth working towards an opportunity, a real chance at employment and life skills, Scott said.

“The program is about using bikes as a medium – teaching how to problem-solve, teaching how to use the tools, and building confidence,” he said.

Scott has roughly 15 bike stands during the program, and each kid works on their assigned bikes throughout the year. The bikes used for the program are often donated, even from Scott’s regular customers. The students are first taught to take the bike apart and put it back together by the end of the program, at which time they receive credit to graduate.

“The credit’s a bonus. It is what they get out of the program that’s most important because I know what bikes do for people, how important of a role they play in development,” Scott said.

