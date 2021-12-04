Dancers for dairy preparing for the fundraising event. (Dunvegan Dance Academy Facebook/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge dance school organizes dance-a-thon to raise funds for an Abbotsford farm

Funds will go to Schurmann family to help them rebuild their farm devastated in floods

A Scottish and Highland dance school in Maple Ridge is hosting an eight-hour-long dance-a-thon to help raise funds for an Abbotsford family that lost their farm in the recent B.C. floods.

Dunvegan Dance Academy is hosting a “Dancers for Dairy” event to help raise funds for the Schurmann family that lost their dairy farm in the Sumas Praire flood. The dance school is hosting an eight-hour-long dance-a-thon through Zoom on Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are holding an 8 hour virtual dance-a-thon on Saturday, Dec. 4, consisting of a combination of live dance performances and recorded dance performances featuring dance schools from all over the world,” said the owner of the dance academy.

The dance school also has several shirts that say “Dancers for Dairy” and proceeds collected from the sale of these shirts will go towards the fundraiser as well.

“Blair, Nicole, Noelle, Brooks, Lorelai, Benji and the entire Schurmann family, we love you, and stand with you,” read the event poster.

To sign up to be a participant in the event or to send in donations for the fundraiser, people can email at dairy@dunvegandance.com.

