Maple Ridge doctor nominated for BCCFP award of excellence

A Maple Ridge doctor has been nominated for the My Family Doctor Award from the B.C. College of Family Physicians.

Dr. Marla Connor, whose family practice is out of the Dewdney Medical Group, was one of around 300 nominees from across the province whose patients wished to recognize their work.

“It was a great recognition,” said Dr. Connor.

“We sort of struggle through our days in family practice nowadays, fighting in a difficult system to work on behalf of our patients,” adding that she often hears complaints of long wait lists and how difficult it is to get timely treatment.

“So when you get someone [who] sort of stops and thanks you for taking that extra time, it was very, very sweet. You need those little perks along the way, which was lovely.”

The My Family Doctor Award was created by the B.C. College of Family Physicians in 2014 to recognize excellence among family doctors across the province.

“One of the intentions of this is just really to let family physicians know that they are appreciated by their patients because so often we only hear the negatives,” said president of the B.C. College of Family Physicians Jeanette Boyd.

Everybody who is nominated receives a letter from the College, informing them of such and thanking them for their good service.

Dr. Connor knows the patient who nominated her and is thankful to have those like her.

In the submission, the patient said she has a rare autoimmune disorder.

“For years, friends and family believed that I was a hypochondriac, but Dr. Connor never wrote me off or treated me with anything other than care and compassion,” read the nomination.

“She is the kind of doctor [who] treats the problem and doesn’t just prescribe things without it being justified.”

The nomination ending by saying how Dr. Connor not only followed up with the patient medically when she was finally diagnosed by a specialist, but she also followed up with her emotionally.

“I couldn’t ask for a better doctor.”

Five My Family Doctor awards will be handed out to one winner from each of the five regional health authorities in B.C.

Winners will be announced formally on May 15 on the BCCFP website.

“All 300 of the family physicians that we receive letters about are worthy of the acknowledgement. They all make such a dramatic and amazing difference in the lives of their patients,” said Boyd.

For The Record:

An earlier version of this story that ran online stated Dr. Marla Connor had won the award. The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News apologizes for the error.



