Dr. Marla Connor received the My Family Doctor Award on behalf of the B.C. College of Family Physicians. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge doctor receives award for excellence by the BCCFP

The B.C. College of Family Physicians has been recognising family doctors with the award since 2014

A Maple Ridge doctor has received the My Family Doctor Award on behalf of the B.C. College of Family Physicians.

Dr. Marla Connor, whose family practise is out of the Dewdney Medical Group, was surprised by the award that she received mid-April.

“It was a great recognition,” said Dr. Connor.

“We sort of struggle through our days in family practise nowadays, fighting in a difficult system to work on behalf of our patients,” said Connor adding that more often than not she hears of a lot of complaints along the way just because of the long wait lists for patients and how hard it is to get patients the treatment they need in a timely manner.

“So when you get someone that sort of stops and thanks you for taking that extra time, it was very very sweet. You need those little perks along the way, which was lovely,” she said.

The My Family Doctor Award was created by the B.C. College of Family Physicians in 2014 to recognize excellence among family doctors across the province.

This year the agency received just short of 250 nominations from patients wishing to recognize their family doctors.

Dr. Connor knows the patient who nominated her and is very thankful to have patients like her.

In the submission Dr. Connor’s patient said she has a very rare autoimmune disorder.

“For years friends and family believed that I was a hypochondriac but Dr. Connor never wrote me off or treated me with anything other than care and compassion,” read the nomination.

“She is the kind of doctor that treats the problem and doesn’t jut prescribe things without it being justified,” it continued, ending by saying how Dr. Connor not only followed up with her medically when she was finally diagnosed by a specialist, but she also followed up with her emotionally.

“I couldn’t ask for a better doctor,” it read.


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
78th annual Pitt Meadows Day in need of volunteers

Just Posted

Maple Ridge doctor receives award for excellence by the BCCFP

The B.C. College of Family Physicians has been recognising family doctors with the award since 2014

78th annual Pitt Meadows Day in need of volunteers

Also looking for parade floats, field exhibitors and food vendors

Maple Ridge citizens of year honoured

Jan Hickman winner of Lifetime Achievement award; Katelyn Ross in Under-40 category.

Good Reads: Plan next travel adventure at library

Many resources at Maple Ridge Public Library.

Untrending: Social media genie is out of the bottle

Political movements, social class systems, and religious conflicts have swayed society’s pendulum from one extreme to the other.

B.C.-wide tuition waiver gives former foster kids a chance at post-secondary education

Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

VIDEO: Crash closes Highway 1 near 264 Street, two airlifted to hospital

Highway 1 westbound at Mt. Lehman is closed until further notice

Public’s needed to find missing 90-year-old Vancouver man

Anyone who sees Donald Wright is asked to contact police and stay with him until officers arrive

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown to 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction

NDP labour code sets conditions to push independent unions out

Most Read