Maple Ridge doctor receives award for excellence by the BCCFP

The B.C. College of Family Physicians has been recognising family doctors with the award since 2014

Dr. Marla Connor received the My Family Doctor Award on behalf of the B.C. College of Family Physicians. (Contributed)

A Maple Ridge doctor has received the My Family Doctor Award on behalf of the B.C. College of Family Physicians.

Dr. Marla Connor, whose family practise is out of the Dewdney Medical Group, was surprised by the award that she received mid-April.

“It was a great recognition,” said Dr. Connor.

“We sort of struggle through our days in family practise nowadays, fighting in a difficult system to work on behalf of our patients,” said Connor adding that more often than not she hears of a lot of complaints along the way just because of the long wait lists for patients and how hard it is to get patients the treatment they need in a timely manner.

“So when you get someone that sort of stops and thanks you for taking that extra time, it was very very sweet. You need those little perks along the way, which was lovely,” she said.

The My Family Doctor Award was created by the B.C. College of Family Physicians in 2014 to recognize excellence among family doctors across the province.

This year the agency received just short of 250 nominations from patients wishing to recognize their family doctors.

Dr. Connor knows the patient who nominated her and is very thankful to have patients like her.

In the submission Dr. Connor’s patient said she has a very rare autoimmune disorder.

“For years friends and family believed that I was a hypochondriac but Dr. Connor never wrote me off or treated me with anything other than care and compassion,” read the nomination.

“She is the kind of doctor that treats the problem and doesn’t jut prescribe things without it being justified,” it continued, ending by saying how Dr. Connor not only followed up with her medically when she was finally diagnosed by a specialist, but she also followed up with her emotionally.

“I couldn’t ask for a better doctor,” it read.



mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter