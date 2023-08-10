Maple Ridge DQ locations taking part in Miracle Treat Day, Aug. 10

It’s Miracle Treat Day – the day when you can have a Blizzard at DQ and benefit Children’s Hospital.

The 21st Annual DQ Miracle Treat Day takes place Aug. 10 at 122 participating DQ locations across B.C., including two in Maple Ridge, which will donate net proceeds from every Blizzard sold to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Participating Canadian stores raised over $2 million for Children’s Miracle Network on Miracle Treat Day in 2022, including almost $280,000 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, one of 13 Children’s Miracle Network hospital foundations.

“Purchasing a Blizzard at Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day is a fun, easy, and tasty way for British Columbians to support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation,” said Rita Thodos, executive vice-president, philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Last year, over 130,000 kids and youth depended on BC Children’s Hospital. No matter the size of your DQ purchase, your generosity helps fund breakthrough research and training, purchase cutting-edge equipment, and provide supportive care for seriously ill kids across B.C. and the Yukon. Every Blizzard sold truly makes a difference on DQ’s Miracle Treat Day.”

DQ locations across Canada have raised over $49 million for the Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals since 1984. Today, more than 660 Canadian DQ stores will be raising funds for the cause.

“After my accident, I needed very specialized procedures at BC Children’s Hospital to treat my burn injuries,” said Keira, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Champion Child. “I feel very grateful for DQ choosing to give back to kids like me with this fundraising campaign. My family and I are excited to buy DQ Blizzards on Aug. 10 to support Miracle Treat Day and the difference it makes every year for patients at BC Children’s.”

BC Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children and youth.

The two locations in Maple Ridge are at 22490 and 20492 Lougheed Hwy.