The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year was “Emerge”. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Earth Day contest still going strong

Still time to enter

Another prize draw is coming up for the Earth Day Community Challenge, and there is still time to get in on the action.

The community challenge revolves around the theme Emerge and the goal is to encourage residents of Maple Ridge to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Residents can access a challenge suggestion list on an interactive, online map at mrearthday.ca. Challenges include both indoor and outdoor activities like hiking, biking, skateboarding, gardening, arts and culture, local history, and also tasks for discovering hidden gems across the city.

Participants can then take photos of their visits and activities and post them to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, with the hashtag #emergemr.

Prizes from local businesses are up for grabs.

The next prize draw is June 25.

For more details visit mrearthday.ca or the “Celebrate Earth Day in Maple Ridge” Facebook page.

