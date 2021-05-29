Maple Ridge Earth Day photo and poetry contest winners announced

First place Earth Day photo contest winner by Charlene Fiehn. (Special to The News)

Winners of the Earth Day photo and poetry contests have been announced.

Charlene Fiehn is the winner of this year’s photo contest.

However, organizer Ross Davies noted, “Our top three this year is a true family affair.”

Fiehn’s two children, Joe, 10, and Rachael, 13, came second and third.

The victorious family received a $100 gift certificate for WildPlay.

There were three categories of winners for the poetry contest.

Joe Fiehn won first and third in the children’s category with Abby Phillips placing second.

In the youth category Samantha Sqalajko came in first, Halle Grof in second, and Rachael Fiehn came third.

Olivia Burrage took first in the adult category, Susan Bliss came second, and Charlene Fiehn came third.

This was the first year for the poetry contest that other creative forms were included – flash fiction and video.

“It was both fun and challenging to pick winners from such great entries,” enthused organizer Ronda Payne.

Both contests encouraged residents to explore the “EMERGE” theme, which led to photos of animals, forests, flowers, and scenery. Creative writing took on many topics, including personal challenges, spring, nature, and childhood.

City of Maple Ridge artist-in-residence Natali Leduc will be compiling a book of all the winning poetry and more entries to share with everyone who participated in the contest.

The book will also be part of her community project called The Little Library of What?.

“Thank you again to all of our entrants,” adds Payne, “What a wonderful showing of the talent in our community!”

All photo entries are posted on the Celebrate Earth Day in Maple Ridge Facebook Page under 2021 Photo Contest album.

