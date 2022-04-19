Maple Ridge Earth Day photo contest winner announced

Maya Galeas-Allan won with her photo of back-lit trees

Maya Galeas-Allan won this years Earth Day photo contest. (Maya Galeas-Allan/Special to The News)

Maya Galeas-Allan is the winner this year for her moody photo of trees casting shadows on a field.

Galeas-Allan ran away with the competition with 94 votes for her photograph.

That was 24 votes more than the second place winner, Julie Cornell, who entered a photograph of a full rainbow in the sky.

There was 12 entries in this years competition.

“It’s a really cool little project. I love seeing the variety of the pictures that come in and seeing the talent that is out there,” said Earth Day photo contest coordinator Ross Davies.

Karen Horne took both third and fourth place – third for her photograph of a path through a forest.

“It actually felt like you were there,” said Davies. “It was really neat.”

Her fourth place photo of another forest scenic picture in a meadow with a pond.

Pathways to a Better Normal is the theme of this years Earth Day event in Maple Ridge, the first in-person celebration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earth Day takes place at Memorial Peace Park from 10-2pm on Saturday, April 23.

There will be a special Haney Farmers Market, an electric vehicle display, a food truck festival, a Repair Cafe, a 4-H llama kissing booth, and a children’s play zone, roving performers, and two music stages.

Earth Day poetry and photo contest winners will be recognized at 10:30 a.m. at the ACT stage on April 23.

For more information go to rmrecycling.org/community/celebrate-earth-day-maple-ridge.

