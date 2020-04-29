Maple Ridge eatery helps local youth care worker feed vulnerable families

A child and youth care worker in the community was thrilled to receive a donation of food from local eatery Big Feast in Maple Ridge on April 27, 2020 to help support vulnerable families. (Joanne Wilson/Special to The News)

Vulerable families in the community will be well fed thanks to a local Maple Ridge eatery.

Joanne Wilson is a child and youth care worker with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District who has been helping some vulnerable families by delivering food and her cause got a recent boost after a “generous” donation.

On Monday (April 27) Big Feast Bistro (11920 227 St.) in Maple Ridge donated 25 boxes of food to help Wilson with her efforts, she told The News.

“I wanted to give them a big shout out,” she said. “I have been able to help many of my families with the basic necessities because of Big Feast’s generosity.”

