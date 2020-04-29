A child and youth care worker in the community was thrilled to receive a donation of food from local eatery Big Feast in Maple Ridge on April 27, 2020 to help support vulnerable families. (Joanne Wilson/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge eatery helps local youth care worker feed vulnerable families

Big Feast Bistro donated 25 boxes of food

Vulerable families in the community will be well fed thanks to a local Maple Ridge eatery.

Joanne Wilson is a child and youth care worker with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District who has been helping some vulnerable families by delivering food and her cause got a recent boost after a “generous” donation.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows ER staff make $6,500 donation to kids in need

On Monday (April 27) Big Feast Bistro (11920 227 St.) in Maple Ridge donated 25 boxes of food to help Wilson with her efforts, she told The News.

“I wanted to give them a big shout out,” she said. “I have been able to help many of my families with the basic necessities because of Big Feast’s generosity.”

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Just Posted

Maple Ridge eatery helps local youth care worker feed vulnerable families

Big Feast Bistro donated 25 boxes of food

City launches initiative aimed at aiding Maple Ridge eateries this Mother’s Day

It’s hoped the hashtag #mealsformomMR will link local residents with fun takeout dishes for mom

Ridge Meadows ER staff make $6,500 donation to kids in need

Money to be used in the Starfish Backpack program

Maple Ridge soccer club moves game to virtual world

Club to host a FIFA 19 Xbox tournament on Friday

SHARE: I love Mom because…

Tell us a favourite new tradition you’ve started with your mother during the COVID pandemic

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan next week, John Horgan says

State of emergency extended another for two weeks

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

VIDEO: South Surrey duckling rescue was ‘meant to be’

Shaunna Kelsey recruited her husband’s help after a trio of ducklings disappeared down a storm drain

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

Transit police look for suspect after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain

Woman’s head was also violently slammed into SkyTrain seats

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Most Read