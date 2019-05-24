Maple Ridge elementary protest to protect against climate change

Maple Ridge students have joined others from across the globe in skipping school to protest government inaction to protect against climate change.

Four Grade 7 students from Albion elementary did so Friday and marched outside Maple Ridge municipal hall on Dewdney Trunk Road.

RELATED: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate.

The global movement of students skipping school to voice their concerns about global warming started with Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish student who started skipping classes to bring attention to climate change.

She has since been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and has been on the cover of Time magazine. Her actions have been adopted by students all over the world.

Molly Godfrey of Albion elementary said that they decided to protest because her and the others want a future for children and that if fossil fuels keep getting burned at such a high rate “there probably won’t be a second generation of us.”

Her classmate Kaya Bellegarde added: “We believe that we should be more kind to our one shot of life.”

They were joined by Hunam Hedayati and Abby Libby.



