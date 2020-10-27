Maple Ridge elementary school brings the pumpkin patch to its back field

Jennifer Sylte came up with the idea to bring the pumpkin patch to the school’s back field. (Ronan O’Doherty/ THE NEWS) Over 600 pumpkins were transported in a moving truck from Laity Pumpkin Patch to c̓əsqənelə Elementary. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) Students rushed to-and-fro to find the best pumpkin. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) A young student ponders his choice in pumpkin. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

With field trips being a tricky endeavour during the pandemic, c̓əsqənelə Elementary decided to treat themselves by hosting a field trip on school property.

On a cloudy Tuesday morning, dozens of kids sprinted around the elementary school’s back field, which had been covered with over 600 pumpkins.

Jennifer Sylte, who teaches Grades 1 and 2 at the school came up with the idea.

“Visiting the pumpkin patch is my favourite field trip that we do, and due to COVID we couldn’t take part this year,” she said.

She and fellow teacher, Jeannie Friessen, put their heads together and figured out how to bring the patch to the school.

“We got a moving truck and a forklift and the Laity Pumpkin Patch loaded them in for us,” she said.

“Then we transported them this morning and most of our staff, as well as our Grade 6 and 7 students, helped unload them onto the field.”

Kids were let out for a few minutes class-by-class to run around, pick a pumpkin to their liking, and bring it back inside to decorate.

“Every student at the school will be able to come out and pick one, and there will probably be leftovers for staff to bring home too,” Sylte said, before remarking on the response.

“It’s been super. Overwhelmingly positive,” she noted.

“It turned out even better than expected.”



Halloweenmaple ridgeSchools