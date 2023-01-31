Maple Ridge entrepreneur wins recognition for children’s planners

Elain Tan Comeau has received more national recognition for her Easy Daysies planners for children. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge businesswoman Elain Tan Comeau has received more national recognition for her Easy Daysies planners for children.

The Stacy’s Rise Project, which champions women-owned business ventures, has made her one of its first-ever Canadians taken into the grant and mentorship program.

She was inspired to start her business, Easy Daysies, after working as an Elementary School teacher. She wanted to create a planner based on the hand-drawn visual schedules she created for her students. It uses cute pictures and simple instructions, such as “brush teeth” and “make bed”) as reminders for kids. Her daily schedule was designed to help children have easier, less anxious and more co-operative days. It helps parents and children alike.

To recognize Elaine’s achievements and support the next leg of her journey, Stacy’s Pita Chips will award her with a $15,000 grant, as well as access to mentorship opportunities with PepsiCo Foods Canada and Frito-Lay leadership.

Stacy’s notes that out of $330 billion invested in new companies in 2021, only two per cent went to women. So they share journeys of “powerful women of yesterday and today, illustrating their ups and downs.”

Comeau also received the 2014 Canadian Mompreneur of the Year award. Her Easy Daysies can be found at Staples, London Drugs, Save On Foods and toy and educational stores.

READ ALSO: Dragon’s Den winner top Mompreneur

Her project was on Dragon’s Den in 2011, and sales took off after two Dragons invested $70,000 to launch the company.

In September 2022, the Stacy’s Rise Project opened its applications for the first time to women founders based in Canada, expanding the impact of the program beyond the U.S. Across North America, the program has selected a total of 14 recipients – four women founders from Canada and 10 from the U.S.

The women entrepreneurs will participate in a mentorship program where they will be paired with PepsiCo executives for one-on-one counseling. They will also have the chance to participate in a peer group with other participants to build their personal network and access training opportunities led by industry experts.

“There are more than one million women entrepreneurs in Canada who are in need of more opportunities to receive the funding, mentorship and support they need to grow their business,” said Jess Spaulding of PepsiCo Foods Canada. “We’re so thrilled to extend the Stacy’s Rise Project to support women entrepreneurs across North America and know that announcing our first-ever class of Canadian winners is just the beginning of recognizing the incredible women founders in this country.”