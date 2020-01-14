Maple Ridge families take advantage of prime toboganning conditions

Helena Erasmus and her son Jackson having some laughs on the hill. Ronan O’Doherty photos
Victoria Osolin (front) and Sydney Lyons rocket down the slope at top speed.
Kinley Ticehurst takes a no-look daredevil approach to her sledding.
Susan Choi enjoys a toboggan run with her grandson, Hugo Kim.
With every exhilarating trip down, a chilly walk up the slippery hill has to follow.
Addison Cleaver’s rosy cheeks match her red sleigh.

While the weather had a bit of a bite to it, a dozen or more kids and their parents braved the chilly temperatures to race down the tobogganing hill at Jim Hadkiss Park in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The wind picked up, turning cheeks rosy and making the climb back up the hill more difficult each time but smiles remained from ear-to-ear.

READ MORE: More snow, Arctic inflow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Those who missed out on the fun can rest assured that more snow is expected in the coming days.

Late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning should see a heavy downfall, with as much as 15 cm expected, according to Environment Canada.


