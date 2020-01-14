Maple Ridge families take advantage of prime toboganning conditions

While the weather had a bit of a bite to it, a dozen or more kids and their parents braved the chilly temperatures to race down the tobogganing hill at Jim Hadkiss Park in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.
The wind picked up, turning cheeks rosy and making the climb back up the hill more difficult each time but smiles remained from ear-to-ear.
Those who missed out on the fun can rest assured that more snow is expected in the coming days.
Late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning should see a heavy downfall, with as much as 15 cm expected, according to Environment Canada.
