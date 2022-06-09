Maple Ridge Family History Group wins provincial honours

Group receives an honourable mention for storytelling from the BC Historical Federation

On the River: The Fishing Industry of Maple Ridge can be viewed online. (Screen grab)

A history group has received recognition for their work documenting the fishing industry in Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge Family History Group, of the Maple Ridge Historical Society, received an honourable mention for Storytelling Excellence at the BC Historical Federation Awards on June 4.

On the River: The Fishing Industry of Maple Ridge examined the Fraser River fishery from the 1890’s to 1929 in Maple Ridge – a project that took two years and was produced by a team of 11 volunteer senior researchers.

The team brought the project together using genealogical records, census data, newspaper stories, and more.

They started by transcribing and analyzing the 1891 Census of Canada, to identify record types to find fishing families. They used vital records, directories, and newspapers. Then they were able to develop topics for the project including boat building and fish processing.

Four display boards were created telling the story of the local fishing industry that travel to family and local history events.

Project coordinator Andrea Lister accepted the award on behalf of the group.

“On behalf of our 11 volunteer researchers, we thank the BCHF for recognizing our work in telling the untold stories of six families active in the fishing community of Maple Ridge for generations,” Lister said during his acceptance speech. Those families include: Baker (Boulanger), Smith, Cheer, Nelson, Owen and Robertson.

Volunteers who worked on the project were: Lister; Sandra Ayres; Rhonda Cairns; Lynne Currie; Gina Leigh, secretary; Alberta McNamara, digital file wrangler; Joanne Montgomery; Gunter Rebele; Brenda Smith; Debbie Spouler; and Erica Williams.

This is the fifth community history project the group has completed about the community.

According to the Maple Ridge Museum website, participants gain a new and deeper understanding about Maple Ridge, its residents, neighbours, and historical events that have impacted past decisions and actions.

The Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre in Burnaby won first place in the category for their online exhibit Writing Wrongs: Japanese Canadian Protest Letters of the 1940’s.

The BC Historical Federation, that represents historical societies, museums and heritage groups across the province, was also celebrating their 100th anniversary at the gala.

To view the online exhibit of On the River: The Fishing Industry of Maple Ridge go to mapleridgemuseum.org/on-the-river-the-fishing-industry-in-maple-ridge.

