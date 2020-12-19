Maple Ridge family spread Christmas cheer by decorating 60’ tall Spruce

The Gervans spent weeks preparing the decorations for the festive tree

Decorating the tree – which towers over their two-storey house – required the use of a lift. (Special to The News)

The Gervan family decided since they could not go away this Christmas, they would do something special to make the holiday a memorable one.

Blair and Sierra, as well as their kids – Leif, 10, and Piper, eight, took it upon themselves to decorate the towering 60-foot tall Spruce tree in their front yard.

The giant branches are festooned with over 2,500-feet of lights, and hundreds of large ornaments, as well as a massive silver star up top.

Blair Gervan said the project required a lot of planning.

“We spent most of November turning the garage into Santa’s workshop,” he said.

“Me and the kids and my wife, worked on, and made most of the decorations.”

Placing them on the tree required the use of a lift they leased from Cooper Equipment Rentals.

Impressed by the effort, the rental company has offered to help remove the decorations.

“When we lit it up, the whole neighbourhood came out,” Gervan said.

“Everyone came out with beverages and stood in their driveways. They were all pretty happy about it.”

Initially Gervan thought this would be a one-and-done project, but noted he has been getting lots of encouragement from the neighbours to make it a tradition.

“I think if we do it again, we’ve got some better ideas on what we’ll do,” he said.

The giant Christmas tree is located at 23031 122A Avenue.



