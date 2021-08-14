Maple Ridge father invites community to lay flowers on fourth anniversary of daughter’s death

Kira Short passed away at the age of 6, on Aug. 15, 2017. (Peter Short/Special to The News)

It will be four years since Maple Ridge local Kira Short lost her battle to cancer. Her father is now inviting the community to come visit her resting place this Sunday.

Kira, 6, was battling a tumour on her neck for two years before she lost the fight against cancer on Aug. 15, 2017.

This year, Kira’s father Peter Short, is inviting community members to come to the Maple Ridge cemetery to mark four years since her passing.

In a Facebook post, Peter said, “This Sunday Aug 15th marks the 4th anniversary of my daughter Kira’s lost battle to cancer. I will be going to Maple Ridge Cemetery @ 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. and would like to EXTEND AN INVITATION to anybody who would like to come lay a flower down in honour of my little angel who had such an impact in our lives and the community. For those of you that are to far away to attend, I will make a post at 11am for “Candles For Kira” and I ask you light a candle, take a picture and post to the Facebook thread in honour of our sweet little angel.”

“Last two years we were doing a motorcycle ride but this year, due to COVID, we didn’t plan one,” said Peter. “I want to meet with all the well-wishers, meet them in person, and say thank you. It is nice to have everyone come together in Kira’s memory.”

Peter is encouraging community members to bring flowers in Kira’s favourite colours pink and purple.

To honour her memory, Peter has been raising money through bottle donations for other families going through the same ordeal as his. So far, he has helped seven families.

“We took a very negative situation and are turning into something positive for other families going through this,” he said.

People have been tying purple and pink ribbons at the fence behind Kira Short’s resting place at the Maple Ridge cemetery. (Peter Short/Special to The News)

