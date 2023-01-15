Maple Ridge father’s fundraising continues for families of children with cancer

Peter Short collects bottles/cans almost every weekend in honour of his daughter Kira

Peter Short with his daughter Kira, who passed away at the age of 6, on Aug. 15, 2017, after a two-year battle with cancer. (Peter Short/Special to The News)

Peter Short has never stopped collecting bottles in memory of his daughter who passed away five years ago of childhood cancer.

And today he has raised thousands to help families going through the same nightmare he faced when his daughter Kira was diagnosed with the disease that took her life when she was only six-years-old.

Short estimates he has raised between $20,000 and $25,000 since 2017, the year Kira died, and gives the money to families who need the financial support.

He considers it therapy for his own well-being and it also keeps his daughter’s memory alive.

Short remembers when his family travelled to Boston, USA, so Kira could take proton radiation therapy, a therapy not offered in Canada. Short was not able to work for those three months and Kira’s mom was a nursing student.

“So we didn’t have a lot of funds to fall back upon,” he explained. They were forced to fundraise for themselves and then someone else did a bottle drive to help them out.

When they returned from Boston, their friend suggested they keep up the bottle drives to give them some sort of income when Kira had to travel into Vancouver for further treatment.

Kira would go with her father on the bottle drives and roll down the window, wave to people, and say ‘Hi’, said Short.

To this day, as Short continues fundraising for other people, he still sees Kira in his rear view mirror, sitting in the back seat of his truck.

Short’s collections are ongoing and he goes out almost every weekend collecting bottles and cans – depending on the requests he receives.

On her birthday alone he raised $2,400 and donated the money to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

“This is something I’m going to continue to do and keep my daughter Kira’s memory alive,” he said.

Every family he donates to he also gives the child a Ty Beanie Boos stuffie, Kira’s favourite stuffed animal.

“She had over 50 of them,” he shared.

Anyone wanting to schedule a bottle/can pickup can contact Short on Facebook at facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.434928470776&type=3.

